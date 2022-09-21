Sindh constitutes 11-member committee to monitor relief operations

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday constituted an 11-member parliamentary committee to monitor national and international flood response and to ensure fair distribution of relief goods.

According to the notification, the committee comprised of 11 members of the provincial assembly, including the chairperson of the committee is Rehana Laghari, Deputy Speaker of the provincial assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran, Mujeeb-ul-Haque, Mumtaz Ali, Ameer Ali Shah, Shaharyar Khan Shar, Rana Ansar, Abdul Jabbar, Sachanand Lakhwani and Naseem.

The circular reads: “With the terms of reference to review and provide oversight to the national and international flood response progress to ensure fair distribution of relief goods and monitoring to disaster-affected people and report back to the provincial assembly within six months.”