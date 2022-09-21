Pakistan wants enhanced ties with EU: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: European Union (EU) Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and expressed her grief over the devastation caused by the catastrophic floods.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) came under discussion, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Gen Bajwa said Pakistan valued its relations with the EU countries, adding, “We earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.” He congratulated the ambassador for assuming her new appointment.

Both the dignitaries hoped to further enhance bilateral engagement based on common interests. The visiting dignitary offered full support to Pakistan and appreciated the army for assisting the civil administration during the floods. Ms Kionka also pledged to play her role in enhancing relations between Pakistan and the EU. The COAS thanked the EU for its support and reiterated that assistance from the global partners would be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.