Imran blasts Shehbaz for ‘violating oath’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday posted a copy of the PM’s oath on his twitter account, saying that the ‘Crime Minister’ was discussing appointment of COAS with Nawaz Sharif is in contravention not only of the Official Secret Act but also of the oath of the office.

Imran wrote: “Crime Minister discussing appt of COAS & any other state matter with convict Nawaz Sharif & Ministers declaring they will appt COAS after consulting Nawaz Sharif are all in contravention not only of the Official Secrets Act (section 5:1) but also of their oaths of office”.