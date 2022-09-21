Education boards’ employees call off strike

PESHAWAR: The employees of boards of intermediate and secondary education have called off their week-long pen-down strike and resumed their duties after the provincial minister for education assured them that no central board would be established in the province.

The decision was made at a meeting of the representatives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards

Employees Coordination Council with the provincial minister and the administrative officers of the Education department.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai assured the protesting employees that the eight educational boards would continue functioning and no limitations would be imposed on their financial and administrative autonomy.

The minister and secretary education announced that the single boards - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education - as mentioned in the notification would mean the education educational boards in the province and no single board would be set up.

It was also decided that two representatives from the employees’ coordination council would be included in the reforms committee for the educational boards. The minister said that no compromise would be made on the rights of the employees. “As long as I am the education minister, no single board would be established in the province,” the minister said.

After the assurance of the provincial minister, the employees called off their strike. The employees of the eight educational boards had been on strike for the last three weeks against the provincial government’s decision to establish a single board in the province.

The committee formed for the purpose had already announced that the next examination would be conducted by the single board. Owing to the employees strike, the results of grade 9th, 11th and 12th were facing delays.

Also, the students who have recently passed their matriculation examination and are busy seeking admission to colleges were also facing many problems due to the strike.