Passing out parade of 754 cops held

MANSEHRA: The passing out parade for 754 policemen was held at the police training school here on Tuesday.

“I am proud to say this newly trained personnel will follow the legacy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, which rendered the great sacrifices to flash out the militancy and terrorism from the province,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Mirvais Niaz told the 42nd passing out parade of the Police Training School Mansehra.

The DIG said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was following the modern policing system and trained newly joined personnel to compete with any untoward situation they could face in the line of duty.

“The passing out personnel are equipped with laws and almost all sections and clauses of Pakistan Penal Code and Criminal Procedure code, which is one of the basics of policing,” Niaz said.

The DIG said that days were gone when policemen used to manipulate their position.

“In police stations’ culture is completely changed and complainants coming for the registration of FIR are welcomed wholeheartedly by the Moharrir staff,” he added.

He said that the female constables were also posted at the police stations so that women’s complaints could discuss with them issues in a friendly environment and without hesitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Ahjaz, the director of the police training school, said that the recruits were trained to deal efficiently with emerging challenges.

“The police culture has changed now as youngsters, who were reluctant to join the force, are now preferring to join it,” he added.