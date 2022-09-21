Ex-minister says Imran Khan crazy for power, protocol

CHARSADDA: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ex-law minister Sultan Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that ex-premier Imran Khan had become crazy and wanted to grab powers and protocol by hook or by crook.

Speaking at a meeting held in connection with the electioneering for Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan on NA-24 by-polls, Charsadda, the lawmaker said that Imran Khan had claimed to be honest and fair but the fact was otherwise as he had even stolen the watch and other precious gifts from the Toshakhana.

Sultan Muhammad Khan, who was elected Member Provincial Assembly on the PTI ticket in the general elections 2018 and later made law and parliamentary affairs minister, had recently quit his party and joined

the ANP.

“A man has become lunatic to reach the corridors of power by anyway. He does not think

about the nation and country,” he told the charged ANP workers while criticising Imran Khan for his alleged double standards.

He said that PTI government did not work for the people and workers.

Sultan Muhammad Khan, who was earlier fan of PTI and Imran Khan, said that Farah Gogi looted the country and fled abroad.

He urged the ANP workers not to vote for the outsider (Imran Khan) as he would not retain this seat after winning polls.