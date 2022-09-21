No intention to abolish education boards: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday clarified that the provincial government did not intend to abolish any educational board in the province and it was working to introduce IT-based reforms to ensure uniform marking and examination system.

While chairing a meeting regarding the educational boards in the province, the chief minister stated that reforms in every sector were pivotal in order to meet the contemporary challenges.

“Outdated procedures and laws are not only hindering development but are also jeopardizing the future of our children,” he said.

He reiterated that the provincial government had taken a number of pragmatic steps to introduce reforms in every sector in order to make them compatible with modern needs.

In order to ensure provision of uniform education, introduction of identical examination and marking system is direly needed, he added.

Mahmood Khan said the government was focusing on enabling the students to compete at the national and international platforms. The chief minister added the government had introduced multi-dimensional reforms with the aim to raise the standard of state-run schools in the province.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education and other officials attended the meeting.

While briefing the chief minister on the negotiations held with the representative body of board employees, Shahram Tarakai clarified that all apprehensions about dissolution of educational boards and the future of their employees had been addressed