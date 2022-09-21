‘Afghan refugees protesting for rights’

Islamabad Afghan Refugees are protesting for their human rights for last month, shared officials from the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions on Monday with the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights.

The Committee was informed that there are more than 1.4 million registered Afghans, 0.81 are having documents while 0.7 million are living without documents in Pakistan. With 1.4 million registered Afghans, Pakistan is the second largest refugee-hosting country in the world.

The committee was told that those Afghans who came to Pakistan after August 2021, are not refugees but are asylum seekers who want to go further into Europe, America, etc. Most of these asylum seekers are living in urban areas. According to UNHCR procedure, they will take 3 to 5 years to reach their destination in Europe. Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared that Pakistan cannot afford more refugees in Pakistan. These newcomers want to go to different countries. But when contacted with relevant embassies, they informed that they are not ready to look after these refugees anymore. Representatives of Afghan refugees informed the committee about their issues. The Human Rights Committee was not satisfied with the offers made by the Interior, Foreign Affairs, and Saffron ministries.