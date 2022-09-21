Ration distributed among flood victims

Islamabad : The Khidmat Committee Tajar Union, Blue Area, organised the distribution of ne trucks of rations, eatables, water, clothing, mosquito nets and medicines, etc for the flood affected areas.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Sardar Yasir Illyas Khan, CEO Centaurus mall and former president ICCI praised the Business community for providing open heart support to the citizens that have been affected by the floods.

He said it has almost become a tradition that the business community always reaches out to the people of Pakistan whenever there has been a natural calamity like floods, earthquake or any other natural disasters in the country. Over the past month the Islamabad business community has sent nearly 600 tons of supplies to the flood affected areas. He mentioned that his family has also contributed Rs30m for this purpose.

He also highlighted that the business community across Pakistan not only contributes towards the GDP but is always ready to stand-up to the challenges of natural calamities whenever they occur. It was stated that we need to unite our efforts because rehabilitation is going to take years.