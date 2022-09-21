People waiting for 10 months threaten protest

Rawalpindi : The residents of Rawalpindi who have already paid government dues of over Rs30 crores decided to stage ‘a sit-in in front of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi office against non-issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to start construction work of commercial and residential buildings in the city for over 10 months.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has once again cancelled District Professional Development Committee (DPDC) meeting here on Tuesday. The citizens of the city including traders have decided to stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi office because he was not issuing NOCs for over 10 months.

The affected people have also decided to approach the court against the local administration which has failed to address public grievances even after paying all government dues. Last time, the deputy commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi did DPDC meeting on November 2021 but did not issue the NOCs to start construction work.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Chairman (Labour Wing) Chaudhry Fakhar told ‘The News’ that affected people are protesting on regular basis but the deputy commissioner (DC) was not issuing NOCs. “We have decided to stage a protest demonstration in front of the DC office,” he warned. He said that in November 2021 when people paid all dues, construction material was available at cheaper rates but today steel, bricks, sand, cement, etc. are being sold at double or triple prices. “We will not only stage protest demonstration but also approach the court against local administration,” he warned.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi spokesman Shahid Shah said that the next DPDC meeting would be arranged very soon. He confirmed that the DPDC meeting has been cancelled on Tuesday. We will resolve all public issues on a priority basis, he assured.

Senior government officials of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) on condition of anonymity said that hundreds of taxpayers were facing the worst kind of humiliation and delay in the issuance of NOCs to start construction work. They have already paid all government dues but have not yet received NOCs because deputy commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi had not signed them, the officers claimed. The affected people were protesting in their offices on regular basis but in vain, government officers said.