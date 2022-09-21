‘Imran speaks with firm convictions’

LAHORE:Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Tuesday said former prime minister Imran Khan speaks with firm convictions. In a statement, Cheema said the PTI chief did not leave the county for Saudi Arabia or United Kingdom in the darkness of night. He alleged those who attacked Supreme Court and were involved in scandals had taken refuge in Islamabad these days. He said the PML-N obtained an unconstitutional verdict from courts through duress.