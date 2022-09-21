‘Imran speaks with firm convictions’

LAHORE:Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Tuesday said former prime minister Imran Khan speaks with firm convictions. In a statement, Cheema said the PTI chief did not leave the county for Saudi Arabia or United Kingdom in the darkness of night. He alleged those who attacked Supreme Court and were involved in scandals had taken refuge in Islamabad these days. He said the PML-N obtained an unconstitutional verdict from courts through duress.
LAHORE:Farmers’ representatives Tuesday called on Ravi Urban Development Authority CEO Imran Amin and told him...
LAHORE: All Pakistan Private Schools Association and Next Grade have signed an MoU for online education of over...
LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and University of Home Economics on Tuesday signed an MoU to...
LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved eight development schemes of Public Buildings and...
LAHORE:A 2-year-old girl died after falling into an open sewage manhole near Taj Company on Tuesday. The deceased was...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman attended the first annual two-day conference on Social Policy Financing at...
Comments