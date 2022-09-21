 
September 21, 2022
UVAS, UHE ink MoU

By Our Correspondent
September 21, 2022

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and University of Home Economics (UHE) on Tuesday signed an MoU to promote cooperation in education and research. Under the MoU, both the institutions agreed to collaborate in joint research projects in the areas of human nutrition, information technology and research.

