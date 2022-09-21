UVAS, UHE ink MoU

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and University of Home Economics (UHE) on Tuesday signed an MoU to promote cooperation in education and research. Under the MoU, both the institutions agreed to collaborate in joint research projects in the areas of human nutrition, information technology and research.
LAHORE:Farmers’ representatives Tuesday called on Ravi Urban Development Authority CEO Imran Amin and told him...
LAHORE:Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Tuesday said former prime minister Imran Khan speaks with...
LAHORE: All Pakistan Private Schools Association and Next Grade have signed an MoU for online education of over...
LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved eight development schemes of Public Buildings and...
LAHORE:A 2-year-old girl died after falling into an open sewage manhole near Taj Company on Tuesday. The deceased was...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman attended the first annual two-day conference on Social Policy Financing at...
Comments