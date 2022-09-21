Eight uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved eight development schemes of Public Buildings and Roads Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs6.125 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 13th meeting of PDWP of 2022-23 presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Tuesday. The approved development schemes included Improvement/Renovation of Punjab House, Islamabad at the cost of Rs474.780m, Rehabilitation/Improvement of Metalled Road from Muzaffargarh Punjnad Road (Different Reaches), Length 5.85 km, District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs677.228m, Rehabilitation of Kunjha-Dinga Road length 18.20 kms District Gujrat at the cost of Rs645.632m, Rehabilitation of Road from Kallar Syedan to Dhan Gali length 20.50 km Tehsil Kallar Syedan District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs1.579 bln, Rehabilitation of Critical Reaches of Rawalpindi Kahuta Road length 28.50 km at cost of Rs558.841m, Rehabilitation of Kahuta Karote Road Length 29.50 Km (Section Kahuta To Jewera Length 14 Km), Tehsil Kahuta, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs555.315m, Rehabilitation/Improvement of Road from Punjar to Narrar length 18.00 km, Tehsil Kahuta, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs799.587m and Construction/Rehabilitation of Link Road from Jewera to Kultia – Punjar Road, Tehsil Kahuta, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs834.362m.