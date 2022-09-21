Minor dies after falling into manhole

LAHORE:A 2-year-old girl died after falling into an open sewage manhole near Taj Company on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Frashta, daughter of Agha Mir. The girl was recovered dead from the manhole.

1420kg charas recovered: Wahdat Colony police arrested a drug peddler Zeeshan and recovered 1420kg charas from his possession on Tuesday. Factory Area police arrested a man and recovered 50 kites from his possession. The accused identified as Usman used to supply kites in different areas of Lahore on online orders. Chowki Niaz Baig police arrested a drug pusher Azam and recovered charas weighing 1 kg from his possession.

621 POs arrested this month: CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has claimed that under the special campaign, 30 to 40 proclaimed and targeted offenders as well as court absconders are being arrested on a daily basis. As per CCPO, Lahore police arrested 621 proclaimed offenders including 123 POs of 'A' category this month. While 763 targeted offenders and 1043 Court Absconders including 96 CAs of category 'A' were arrested. Special teams formed at police station level along with the Elite Force conduct 60 raids daily.

Ulema, Mashaikh call on DIG: A delegation of Kul Masalik Ulema and Mashaikh Board called on DIG Operations Lahore at his office. Qasim Ali Qasmi, Mufti Ashiq Hussain and others were included in the delegation.