Governor for strengthening links between academia, bureaucracy

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman attended the first annual two-day conference on Social Policy Financing at National School of Public Policy on Tuesday.

Rector NSPP Dr Ijaz Munir, Dean Dr Safdar Sohail, faculty of leading universities and others were also present on this occasion. Addressing the conference, Punjab Governor said that the National School of Public Policy is playing an important role in training civil servants and preparing them to face the challenges of good governance and public service delivery. The governor said that there is a need to strengthen the links between academia, bureaucracy and development partners. He said that there should be research and discussions on important topics with the collaboration of National School of Public Policy and the leading universities of the country. He said that in the last 4 years, the GDP rate in the education and health sectors was reduced instead of increasing. Earlier, VC Faisalabad College University Dr Shahid Kamal and VC of Sargodha University Dr Qaiser Abbas called on Governor Punjab at Governor’s House on Tuesday. During the meeting, Vice Chancellor of Faisalabad College University Dr Shahid Kamal presented a cheque of Rs50 lakh from Govt College University Faisalabad and Govt College Women University Faisalabad to Governor Punjab for flood victims. Meanwhile, a delegation led by PMLN leader Mian Ghulam Hussain called on Governor Punjab at Governor's House. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Muslim League (N) has always taken steps to serve the people, which is evident by the successful establishment of motorway, orange line, electricity projects and educational institutions.

He said that Pakistan is currently passing through a difficult time as hit by the floods and thousands of victims are waiting for our help. He said that it is our religious and moral duty to serve our countrymen and provide them with basic facilities in this time of trouble.