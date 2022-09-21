Dr Yasmin inaugurates PFA’s star rating project

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated Punjab Food Authority’s star rating project at a local hotel here on Tuesday. Chairman Punjab Food Authority, DG Punjab Food Authority Shoaib Jadoon and others were present. Chairman and DG Punjab Food Authority also addressed the participants.

Dr Yasmin Rashid on this occasion congratulated the officials of Punjab Food Authority on the initiation of a very good project. Good food is the guarantee of a healthy life. The project of measuring the quality of food of restaurants through the star rating project is excellent. Punjab Food Authority has undertaken to measure the food quality of 250 restaurants in Lahore. People of Lahore spend plenty of money to eat good food.

This project is very important to check the food quality of restaurants in Lahore. A balanced diet should be used to lead a healthy life. Only good food can provide us with a healthy life. Punjab Food Authority is trying to provide healthy life to the people.

Meanwhile, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had a brief meeting with German Ambassador Mr Alfred Greenas in Punjab Assembly on Tuesday. CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razaq and other members of the delegation were also present. Dr Yasmin and German Ambassador Mr Alfred Greenas discussed matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, German Ambassador appreciated the special efforts of Provincial Health Minister for providing free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that providing free treatment facilities to Pakistani people is the dream of Imran Khan.

According to the promise of Imran Khan's government, health facility cards were provided to all 3 crore 11 lakh families of Punjab. Every family of Punjab can get free treatment facilities up to Rs one million every year through this health facility card. The PTI govt first provided the facility of universal health coverage to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the first phase, health facility cards were provided to all the families of DG Khan and seven districts of Sahiwal. German Ambassador said that he was very impressed by the conversation of the provincial health minister. We will continue to cooperate with the Punjab government to provide facilities to the people of Punjab through Health Facilitation card, he said.