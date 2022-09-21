CM orders Rescue-1122 safety audit for all big buildings

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over the fourth governing body meeting of LDA at his office on Tuesday.

The CM ordered the establishment of hydrants for timely response to fire incidents in the city and said that in case of fire, water supply will be ensured from hydrants established at different places.

He directed that no map should be passed without a safety audit of big buildings by Rescue-1122. He also ordered the inclusion of other cities in the development process including Sheikhupura in LDA limits. In the meeting, more than 1,200 applicants' allotments were approved after clearance of their records in widow and Nadra besides reviewing a proposal to set up a separate marketing department in LDA. It was decided in principle to collect Wasa's sewerage charges from non-paying housing schemes and it was approved to adjust the LDA allowance to the running pay scale.

In compliance with the High Court's order, the constitution of a sub-committee was approved to decide the allotment of the alternative plot to an applicant and it was further decided to set the limit of at least one kanal of land for building apartment buildings. It was decided to amend Clause 30(5) of the Rules, 2020 and the meeting approved in principle the apartments' construction in Finance and Trade Center Johar Town. The plan for the improvement of Khayaban Amin Johar Town was approved as well. Approval was given in principle for the marketing and business model of Walk and Shop LDA Shopping Arena in Johar Town and the infrastructure improvement project of Mohlanwal Housing Scheme. It was decided to waive the penalty for late submission of past dues due to corona. However, a standard fine would be received on late submission of current dues. It was decided to shift the industries to one place in LDA City. The decision to pay Compact Engineering was endorsed. The budget for the financial year 2022-23 was approved and the decisions of the previous meeting were seconded.

Meanwhile, German Ambassador Mr Alfred Grannas called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday. First Secretary of the German Embassy Mrs Dorota Magdalena Berezicki, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar and others were also present.

Issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations and increasing cooperation in various fields were discussed. It was agreed to increase cooperation in the fields of education, health and water storage. Germany expressed its willingness to provide technical assistance to the Punjab government regarding water storage.