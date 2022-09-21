Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners

ISTANBUL: Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 200 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the seven-month war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US television.

Erdogan made the announcement after talks last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan. Erdogan did not provide full details about the swap, calling the people being exchanged "hostages" and not saying how many there were from each side. "Two hundred hostages will be exchanged upon agreement between the parties. I think a significant step will be taken forward," Erdogan told PBS television late on Monday.