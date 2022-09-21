Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners

ISTANBUL: Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 200 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the seven-month war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US television.
Erdogan made the announcement after talks last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan. Erdogan did not provide full details about the swap, calling the people being exchanged "hostages" and not saying how many there were from each side. "Two hundred hostages will be exchanged upon agreement between the parties. I think a significant step will be taken forward," Erdogan told PBS television late on Monday.
ATHENS: Greece has erected a "wall of lies" to deny it is systematically forcing migrants back over its borders, with...
THE HAGUE: Europe’s medicines watchdog said on Tuesday that Covid-19 cases and death rates were falling, but warned...
WASHINGTON: SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet...
GENEVA: One person is estimated to be dying of hunger every four seconds, over 200 NGOs warned on Tuesday, urging...
YESUD HAMA ALA, Israel: An Israeli family farm has spent decades developing hybrid fruits, from black apricots to...
UNITED NATIONS: Kyrgyzstan’s president said on Tuesday he is prepared to negotiate as long as it takes with...
Comments