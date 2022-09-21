11 schoolchildren killed in Myanmar

YANGON: At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, the United Nations children’s agency said, an attack the country’s junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military seized power in a coup in February last year, with nearly 2,300 civilians killed in a crackdown on dissent according to a local monitoring group. The Sagaing region in the country’s northwest has seen some of the fiercest fighting, and clashes between anti-coup fighters and the military have seen entire villages burned down.