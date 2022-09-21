11 schoolchildren killed in Myanmar

YANGON: At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, the United Nations children’s agency said, an attack the country’s junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area.
Myanmar has been in chaos since the military seized power in a coup in February last year, with nearly 2,300 civilians killed in a crackdown on dissent according to a local monitoring group. The Sagaing region in the country’s northwest has seen some of the fiercest fighting, and clashes between anti-coup fighters and the military have seen entire villages burned down.
ATHENS: Greece has erected a "wall of lies" to deny it is systematically forcing migrants back over its borders, with...
THE HAGUE: Europe’s medicines watchdog said on Tuesday that Covid-19 cases and death rates were falling, but warned...
WASHINGTON: SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet...
GENEVA: One person is estimated to be dying of hunger every four seconds, over 200 NGOs warned on Tuesday, urging...
YESUD HAMA ALA, Israel: An Israeli family farm has spent decades developing hybrid fruits, from black apricots to...
UNITED NATIONS: Kyrgyzstan’s president said on Tuesday he is prepared to negotiate as long as it takes with...
Comments