Indian girl dies after allegedly being raped, set on fire

LUCKNOW, India: A 16-year-old Indian girl allegedly gang-raped and set on fire by two men has died in hospital, police told AFP on Tuesday.

The girl was a Dalit, the lowest rung in the Hindu caste system who suffer disproportionately high levels of sexual violence in a country with high rates of crime against women. Her death on Monday came less than a week after two Dalit sisters, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree after being allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by six men.

Both incidents took place in the poor northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to about 230 million people, where similar crimes regularly make headlines.