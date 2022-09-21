Cheers, boos as Dutch king opens parliament

THE HAGUE: King Willem-Alexander opened the Dutch parliament on Tuesday amid public cheers and boos, as he announced an 18-billion-euro ($18-billion) package of support for citizens facing soaring energy prices.

Traditionally held on the third Tuesday of September, the event this year was the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 that the public was allowed to line the scenic route between the king’s palace and the Royal Theatre in The Hague.

Thousands of onlookers, many decked out in orange, lined the streets. But there were also jeers from some in the crowd. They waved upside-down Dutch flags, which has become a symbol of discontent with Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government, particularly amongst farmers.

"It is worrying that people in a mature democracy like ours are losing faith in the power of government and management to resolve issues," he said in his speech for the state opening of parliament at the nearby Royal Theatre.

"The cabinet realises that the Dutch are critical about the functioning of the political and administrative system," added the king in his speech, which is mainly written by Rutte and his cabinet.