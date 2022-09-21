 
September 21, 2022
England’s assistant coach to return home due to injury

By Our Correspondent
September 21, 2022

KARACHI: England cricket team's assistant coach Richard Dawson is set to return home due to injury.

“Richard Dawson suffered a groin injury during England’s training session on Saturday evening.

After being assessed in Karachi, he will be unable to continue during this tour of Pakistan and will fly home to the UK on Wednesday,” England team's spokesman said.

“A replacement coach for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be announced at a later stage,” he said.

