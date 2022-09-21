Self-serving

This letter refers to the article ‘Of selction, election and revolution’ (September 16, 2022) by Raoof Hasan. The writer gave an impressive overview of the current political instability of Pakistan. I wonder how our country can progress if its politicians keep fighting for their personal interests at the cost of our national interests. If politicians fight for their own interests, then they have no right to rule the country because Pakistan needs leaders who put national prosperity first. If the political instability does not abate, our list of crises will only get bigger. Politicians should never forget that they are brought to power by the people to serve the people, not themselves, their families and their cronies.
Zakeer Zakreeya
Awaran
