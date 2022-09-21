Foreshadowing

A troubling trend has emerged in recent days. The supply of Sui Gas to Margalla View Housing Society, sector D-17/2 in Islamabad ends at around 10 pm daily and is only restored in the morning. Winter has yet to arrive, and already there are disruptions in the gas supply. The relevant authorities need to pay attention to this issue and ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to sector D-17 residents.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
