Feudal roadblock

This refers to the letter ‘Unseen wounds’ (September 20, 2022) by Hashim Abro. Sindh is, arguably, the province that has been most affected by the recent floods. Those displaced by the floods are dying daily due to malnutrition and disease. The survivors have lost everything and are penniless.
Food and medicines are not reaching the affectees, rather the dispatched aid is, according to some TV news reports, being stolen and stacked in the godowns of the influential elites. Feudalism in the province stands as a roadblock to the relief effort. The feudals exploit the misery of the poor and illiterate and are ever-ready to pounce upon their land.
Shaista Anwar Kirmani
Karachi
