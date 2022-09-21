Friendship for food

It is estimated that around half the country’s cropland has been destroyed in the recent floods. This will translate into the country not having enough food to feed its citizens, increasing our dependence on food imports. Millions of children in the country have been facing malnutrition and stunted growth due to a lack of nutritional food intake. The wiping-off of millions of acres of standing crops will add thousands of children to the existing numbers facing the same dilemma. Research suggests that a person’s cognitive abilities are correlated with the quality of food intake. Failure to fulfil the nutritional needs of millions of children will seriously hamper their progress in adulthood.

Already grappling with severe economic challenges, the state will be compelled to import vast quantities of wheat and staples to fill the demand gap, exacting a deadly blow to our rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves. The country’s economic managers must search for innovative solutions to buy food at relatively cheaper rates. The neighbouring country, India, offers a significantly inexpensive option to import a variety of food items. The government should swallow this bitter pill for the sake of the larger public interest, defying all resistance from the public and opposition.

Asad Aziz

Khushab