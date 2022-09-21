Ruffians at the wheel

As a regular user of Karachi’s public transport, my experience has been terrible so far. Our bus drivers pay no attention and are always in a hurry, which causes accidents. Many passengers don’t find a seat to sit and have to travel while standing and sometimes, due to rash driving, they fall and hurt themselves. Furthermore, the drivers are prone to using foul and abusive language while speaking to the passengers, which leads to quarrels.
There needs to be a proper system for hiring and training drivers; those who drive recklessly and abuse their passengers should have their licenses removed or be put on probation and sent for retraining.
Umaima Khan
Karachi
This letter refers to the article ‘Of selction, election and revolution’ by Raoof Hasan. The writer gave an...
A troubling trend has emerged in recent days. The supply of Sui Gas to Margalla View Housing Society, sector D-17/2 in...
This refers to the letter ‘Unseen wounds’ by Hashim Abro. Sindh is, arguably, the province that has been most...
It is estimated that around half the country’s cropland has been destroyed in the recent floods. This will translate...
While winning and losing are part of the game, players should be held accountable for their performance. Those who...
As a resident of Hazara Goth, I would like to raise awareness of the problems in our district due to the negligence of...
Comments