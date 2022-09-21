Ruffians at the wheel

As a regular user of Karachi’s public transport, my experience has been terrible so far. Our bus drivers pay no attention and are always in a hurry, which causes accidents. Many passengers don’t find a seat to sit and have to travel while standing and sometimes, due to rash driving, they fall and hurt themselves. Furthermore, the drivers are prone to using foul and abusive language while speaking to the passengers, which leads to quarrels.

There needs to be a proper system for hiring and training drivers; those who drive recklessly and abuse their passengers should have their licenses removed or be put on probation and sent for retraining.

Umaima Khan

Karachi