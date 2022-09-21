Two ‘notorious robbers’ held

Two alleged notorious robbers were arrested after an encounter with the District Malir police on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur of District Malir said a police team deployed on the Mehran Highway, Quaidabad, signalled four men riding on two motorcycles to stop. Seeing the police, the suspects started firing, which was retaliated. After a brief encounter, the police arrested two suspects while the other two managed to escape under the cover of fire.
The arrested suspects, Akber Ali and Suleman, were shifted to a hospital where doctors termed their condition stable. Two TT pistols, a stolen motorcycle, several ATM cards, cash, and other valuables were recovered from their possession. SSP Bahadur said they were wanted in various cases of street crime.
