Man caught with drugs near school jailed for six years

A model court has sentenced a man to six years and six months of rigorous imprisonment for possession of drugs. Additional District and Sessions Judge Liaqat Ali Khoso of the Model Criminal Trial Court (Central) also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the convict, Fahad Dad, and in case of default on payment, he will have to further undergo simple imprisonment of fifteen days.

On May 18, the police had arrested the accused near KMC School in Nazimabad and seized 295 grams of hashish from his possession. The judge announced his verdict after hearing arguments from both the defene and prosecution sides. He said the prosecution had proved its case beyond any shadow of doubt.

He noted that the accused was found in possession of drugs near a school. “The tendency of use of drugs in school-going children is growing day by day; hence, such cases should not be dealt [with] as a normal case of drug recovery,” he remarked. The judge said drug paddlers should not be allowed to wander near schools to supply contraband to students, stressing the need for creating “deterrence in the minds of criminals to refrain from spoiling the young breed”.