Man, woman held for abducting neighbour’s infant son

Police on Tuesday arrested a man and a woman for allegedly kidnapping the infant son of their neighbour apparently because of financial problems. Officials said the suspects had planned to sell the boy for Rs500,000.

A Hyderi police official said the suspects had kidnapped the one-month-old son of Kaleem, a resident of Kausar Niazi Colony. Kaleem, a labourer, has five children. He and his wife had named the infant Mujahid.

Kaleem told the police that on September 17, when he returned home from work, he found his wife asleep and Mujahid missing. The man said he immediately woke his wife up and asked her about the child, but she did not know anything.

They searched for the baby everywhere but could not find him. They also asked the local mosque to make announcements, and later informed the police about it. Police registered a case and launched an investigation. During their investigation, police took their neighbours Aqsa and Kamran into custody. Officials said the suspects admitted to kidnapping the baby. Police recovered the infant safely and handed him over to his family.

The suspects told the police that they had planned to sell the child. Police said Aqsa’s husband was a drug addict, while she and Kamran had been friends for the past 10 months. Officials said Aqsa and Kamran, who is a rickshaw driver, have been facing some financial problems. They said that the two then planned to kidnap and sell the baby.

Water tank blast

Another woman who had been injured in an explosion due to gas accumulation in an underground water tank at her house in Korangi a day earlier died at hospital. Twenty-one-year-old Nadia was under treatment at the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where she succumbed to her injuries. On Monday, 18-year-old Sadia, daughter of Sadiq, had died and eight others had suffered injuries in the blast in the water tank at their house in the 100-Quarters locality.