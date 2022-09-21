British, Dutch experts needed to reclaim flooded farmlands: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a meeting with British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday, said the reclamation of flooded lands of the province would need expert guidance and technical support from experts from the UK and the Netherlands so that they could again be used for cultivation.

The meeting was held at the CM House and attended by Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney, Director Development Sandra Baldwin and Deputy Director Batool Zehra. The CM was assisted by his Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh.

Shah said that if the agricultural lands remained underwater, they would lose their fertility. “I want that the British and the Netherlands experts to visit the lands, study them and guide us technically so that they can be reclaimed with more rejuvenation,” he said. At this, the British high commissioner assured the CM that his government would support Sindh.

The CM said that the climate change and current heavy rains called for preparing a future plan to construct a proper drainage system for rain and hill torrents deluges. “We are planning to restore original and natural waterways and escapes all over Sindh,” he said and added his government would also need expert and technical support from the British government and donor agencies.

At the outset of the meeting, the British high commissioner offered his condolences over the loss of lives during the heavy rains in the country. He said the British government would support the Sindh government to rehabilitate the affected people.

The CM briefed the visiting diplomat about the devastation caused by the heavy rains and hill torrents on both embankments of the River Indus. He said the hill torrents from the Khirthar Range had no escape other than ending up at Manchhar Lake. “The six feet high flood protective bund failed to contain hill torrents and they caused multiple breaches into it; therefore, various cities and towns were inundated,” he said.

Similarly, the LBOD and spinal drains could not carry the quantum of rainfall smoothly into Shakoor Lake or into the sea. Shah told the British envoy that more than 1.5 million people have been displaced; therefore, there is a dire need for tents to accommodate the homeless people in the province. At this, the British high commissioner said that their government was sending 50 containers loaded with non-food items such as tent-type shelters, plastic sheets and other relief materials. The CM thanked the British government for its support. The meeting concluded on the note that they would again review the demand and supply of relief goods so that the gap could be covered with more material.