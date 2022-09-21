Govt urged to address delay in LCs

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to address delays in letters of credit (LCs) for import of raw materials such as machinery and equipment, saying the issue was affecting their production activities.

Addressing a dinner reception, ICCI president Muhammad Shakeel Munir said industries including food, pharmaceuticals, steel, automobiles, telecom, home appliances were facing a shortage of raw material for their manufacturing activities because of the delay in LCs.

He said if the issue was not addressed forthwith, it would badly affect the production activities and further hurt an already struggling economy.

Munir stated that the government had announced to lift ban on imports, but “the business community is still facing delay in opening of LCs for many important items including machinery and equipment.”

The situation had created lot of concerns in the small and large scale manufacturing industries, he said, appealing the finance minister to take an urgent notice of the matter and intervene to address the issue of utmost importance for the business community.