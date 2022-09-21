WB, Sindh discuss uplift projects

KARACHI: Officials from Sindh government and the World Bank (WB) met on Tuesday to discuss development projects in public private partnership (PPP) mode and opportunities of investment in collaboration with the WB, a statement said on Tuesday.

Special assistant to CM Sindh for Investment and PPP projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar presided over the meeting with representatives of the WB at his office, where hub leader for PPP of World Bank Moazzam Mekan and investment officer Mirza Khurram Baig were present. DG PPP Projects unit Asad Zamin also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the officials discussed ideas for uplift projects in PPP, along with opportunities for collaboration in projects such as filteration plants for clean drinking water. Damages caused by recent rains and floods to buildings and houses in the province were also brought under the discussion.

They shed light on expertise and financial assistance to save environmental aspects in new development schemes, and the representatives of the WB agreed upon mutual coordination, the releases stated.

The provincial government was striving to ensure provision of necessary facilities to people and it would welcome collaboration of the WB in that regard, Qamar said.