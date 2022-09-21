KATI resents holdup in POL pricing

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has demanded the government announce revised prices of petroleum products, which were scheduled to be announced on Sept 15.

KATI president Salman said the government, following a downtrend of oil prices in the global market, should immediately reduce POL prices to curb inflation and production costs of the industries, a press release stated on Tuesday.

POL prices are revised fortnightly with approval of the prime minister, and were put on hold until directions come from the PM who has been out of the country.

Aslam welcomed Saudi government's decision of a one-year extension of $3 billion to stabilise Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, saying the decision would help foreign exchange reserves and economic stability in the country. He also called for government's attention to solve issues faced by industrialists.