KATI resents holdup in POL pricing

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has demanded the government announce revised prices of petroleum products, which were scheduled to be announced on Sept 15.
KATI president Salman said the government, following a downtrend of oil prices in the global market, should immediately reduce POL prices to curb inflation and production costs of the industries, a press release stated on Tuesday.
POL prices are revised fortnightly with approval of the prime minister, and were put on hold until directions come from the PM who has been out of the country.
Aslam welcomed Saudi government's decision of a one-year extension of $3 billion to stabilise Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, saying the decision would help foreign exchange reserves and economic stability in the country. He also called for government's attention to solve issues faced by industrialists.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to address delays in letters of...
KARACHI: Officials from Sindh government and the World Bank met on Tuesday to discuss development projects in public...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs400 per tola on Monday.According to data released by All Sindh...
NEW YORK: The US Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point for...
Washington: On Sutton Page´s ravaged cotton fields, there is almost nothing left to pick. The Texas farmer managed to...
ISLAMABAD: London-based Global Competition Review has awarded three-star rating to the Competition Commission of...
Comments