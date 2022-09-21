Gold up Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs400 per tola on Monday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs155,100 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs343 to Rs132,973.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $7 to $1,669 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.

Local jewelers said prices in the local market were down by Rs1,700 per tola, compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.