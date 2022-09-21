Auto financing falls 2.2pc MoM to Rs353 billion in August

KARACHI: Auto loans dropped by Rs8 billion or 2.2 percent month-on-month in August pointing to a slowdown in aggregate demand, higher interest rates, and increased vehicle prices.

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday showed that auto loans fell to Rs353 billion in August—its lowest reading since January this year. Besides, the cumulative decline in auto financing from June to August has been around Rs15 billion. On a year-on-year basis, these loans rose by 8.2 percent in August. Consumers borrowed Rs326 billion from banks for the purchase of cars and other vehicles in the same month last year.

In Pakistan, auto finance is on the decline as evidence mounts that consumers are resisting rising interest rates and car prices and saving their money for essentials as a result of rising inflation, according to analysts. “This means more auto loans retired than new taken. This trend is due to demand slowdown, which is in line with SBP and government,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

The SBP has jacked up interest rates to 15 percent from 7 percent, while placing maximum limits on auto financing and tenors, making the installments less affordable, in a bid to curb auto demand, Rauf said, and added that on the other hand auto prices have increased sharply due to continuous rupee depreciation, which has also reduced the demand.

SBP’s data showed that consumer loans increased 20.3 percent to Rs893 billion in August. In the consumer lending category, personal loans rose 4.8 percent year-on-year to Rs251 billion. House building loans jumped 84.4 percent to Rs206 billion in August from Rs112 billion a year earlier. This increase is primarily attributed to the measures taken by the government and SBP to promote housing and construction financing in the country.

Loans to private sector businesses rose 22.8 percent to Rs6.910 trillion in August from Rs5.627 trillion a year ago.

The higher input prices raised the demand for working capital loans from businesses. Besides, the refinancing schemes introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan supported an increase in bank lending from private borrowers.

An increase in bank lending to private businesses is aided by strong demand for working capital loans from the manufacturing sector, especially the producers of textiles. Loans to the manufacturing sector rose to Rs4.480 trillion in August from Rs3.489 trillion in the same period a year earlier. Textile firms took Rs1.501 trillion loans from banks, compared with Rs1.160 trillion in the corresponding month last year. Banks extended Rs996 billion credit to the food manufacturers in August, compared with the loans of Rs824 billion a year ago.