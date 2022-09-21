Stocks track rupee losses as no inflows in sight

Losses piled up on the local stock market on Tuesday as low foreign exchange reserves and no inflows from the Arab world coupled with flood-related losses have brought the rupee on the brink of an all-time low, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index shed 299.68 points or 0.72 percent to close at 41,220.91 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said the bearish activity could be pinned on investor concerns over economic uncertainty and aggressive rate hikes on Roshan Digital Accounts.

He said that subdued growth estimates in FY2023, rains and floods losses, and a weakening rupee dampened the sentiment.

The KSE-30 index also fell 155.58 points or 1.00 percent to 15,447.48 points.

Traded shares increased by 8 million shares to 156.574 million shares from 148.214 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs5.668 billion from Rs7.519 billion.

Market capital narrowed to Rs6.773 trillion from Rs6.832 trillion. Out of 322 companies active in the session, 95 closed in the green, 204 in the red and 23 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities said equities closed negative after a slightly positive opening. “Profit-taking, mainly driven by political and economic jitters, shoved the index down to an intraday low of 441 points,” the brokerage said.

The major decliners in the trading session were PPL, TRG, OGDC, LUCK, and UBL, which cumulatively dented the index by 199 points.

Sapphire Fiber emerged as the top gainer of the day by rising Rs75.06 to Rs1,075.88 per share, followed by Premium Textile, which jumped Rs15 to Rs799 per share.

Sapphire Textile suffered worst losses as it lost Rs70.51 to end at Rs1,020.50 per share, followed by Faisal Spinning, which gave up Rs30.60 to close at Rs408.40 per share.

In its post-session analysis report, Arif Habib Ltd said the market observed a negative session as rupee is hovering around a record low.

“The index opened in the positive zone but failed to sustain the rally. Volumes remained decent in the mainboard whereas hefty volumes were witnessed in the 3rd tier stocks,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P (-123.2 points), technology (-57.8 points), banks (-27.3 points), cement (-24.1 points), and power (-23.6 points).

K-Electric Ltd led the volumes chart with 18.418 million shares.

The power utility stock decreased by 8 paisas to Rs3 per share. It was followed by TPL Properties that posted a turnover of 14.436 million shares.

It closed higher by 29 paisas to Rs19.90 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TRG Pak Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, Engro Polymer, Hascol Petrol, Cnergyico PK, Ghani Global Holdings, Pakistan Petroleum and G3 Technologies XR.

Turnover in the futures contracts increased to 47.477 million shares from 45.949 million shares.