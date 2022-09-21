President Alvi stresses boosting trade ties with Cambodia

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has emphaised on increasing trade relations between Pakistan and Cambodia to their full potential, saying both the countries had scope of investment, trade, and business cooperation.
The president said the two countries had garments and textile sectors as backbone of their economies, which could be further developed by creating linkages between stakeholders at both sides, he added.
Alvi gave the remarks while talking to the chairman Board of Directors of
World Bridge Group of Companies, Cambodia, Neak Okhna Rithy Sear, who called on him at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the President highlighted opportunities for investment in healthcare, real estate, energy, agriculture, housing, construction, marble, granite, pre-fabricated houses and tourism sectors of Pakistan.
“Pakistan possesses vast landscapes, different climate zones, Buddhist archaeological sites, mountains, beaches, rivers, vast deserts and the fertile lands of Punjab and Sindh, which offer tremendous opportunities for investment in the field of tourism,” he said.
Alvi stated that both the countries
had small and medium enterprises (SME) and their linkages with each other
in transfer of technology, training and skills, and exchanging goods and services could benefit the SME sectors of both countries.
“Cambodia has a rich experience
in prefabricated and low-cost
houses, which can be constructed in a limited time period. These prefabricated houses can be considered while providing houses to the flood affectees as well as to the lower and middle classes of the country.”
The President said that Pakistan was encouraging its youth to seek marketable skills, especially in the information technology sector, and was equipping them (youth) with digital skills through online courses to enable them to earn a decent living.
He was of the view that cooperation with Cambodia in that regard would also benefit both the countries.
Speaking on the occasion, Neak Okhna Rithy Sear said Cambodia was looking for cooperation in the fields of textiles
and imports of raw materials, logistics, property development, technology,
food and beverages, media, hospitality,
e-commerce, banking, and security sectors.
He said the Cambodian
delegation would conduct market surveys to assess potential for trade, business
and investment between the two countries.
