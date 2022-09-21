Rupee draws near record low amid eroding reserves

KARACHI: The rupee is edging towards a new record low as friendly countries are yet to deliver on their financing pledges, mounting pressure on the local currency amid thinning foreign currency reserves.

The rupee closed at 238.91 to the dollar, 0.42 percent weaker than Monday’s close of 237.91 in the interbank market. The local unit hit an all-time low of 239.94 in July.

In the open market, the rupee remained flat at 245.40 per dollar.

The rupee has the worst performing currency in the emerging markets. It has fallen by 8.44 percent so far this month.

"Amid a greater than supply demand, floods have added to the import bill. Aid hasn’t arrived in cash yet, once it does, the liquidity position will ease," said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

A weakening currency may worsen the price pressures after inflation surged to the highest in almost five decades. The nation is also grappling with the aftermath of a series of deadly floods and needs additional funds beyond the IMF’s $1.1 billion loan to avert a default.

The advent of floods and their negative effects on the country's external account are to blame for the recent slide in the currency. The loss of crops will now have to be made up for through imports and weak external flows, which have remained low since the signing of the IMF deal.

The $1.1 billion IMF loan tranche did help Pakistan improve sentiment, saving the country from default. However, additional inflows from the Middle East nations were anticipated to follow.

These inflows have not arrived yet, according to analysts.

In the past several months, investments and loans totaling $9 billion from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have been promised to Pakistan. While Saudi Arabia has already extended a $3 billion deposit that was due in December as part of that help for one year, the three countries have not yet distributed any new investments and have not provided a timeline for when they intend to do so.

The government is worried about a free fall of the rupee and is considering some steps to stabilise the foreign exchange market. Recently, the State Bank of Pakistan has issued a show-cause notice to eight banks for selling dollars at prices higher than the current market rate, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail revealed over the weekend, in an effort to stop the rupee's wild decline.

“The IMF loan was more to do with sentiment and was expected to be followed by inflows from other friendly countries,” said Sana Tawfik, economist at Arif Habib Ltd. in Karachi. “These things were to materialise, but we don’t see any inflows yet.”