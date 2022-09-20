Swiss court sentences ‘IS’ knifewoman

BELLINZONA, Switzerland: A Swiss woman was given a nine-year jail term on Monday for slashing two people in the name of the Islamic State group but her sentence was suspended so she can undergo psychiatric treatment.

The court found the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of attempted murder and of terrorism-linked charges. She had “no respect for human life”, court president Fiorenza Bergomi said as she read out the verdict.

She had “acted in cold blood, had planned her actions and decided what weapon to use, and where to buy it”, Bergomi continued. The 29-year-old woman’s mental state was at the heart of the trial at Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, in the southern Italian-speaking Ticino region where the attack occurred.