Hague ‘people’s tribunal’ urges justice for journalists

THE HAGUE: A series of civil society-led hearings culminated on Monday in The Hague with a call for an “independent and comprehensive” review of how to protect media workers in an age of increasing authoritarianism.

Launched by a coalition of press freedom organisations in November last year, this “People’s Tribunal” heard evidence and analysis about the killing of journalists in Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria.

While it had no legal powers to convict anyone, the tribunal aimed to raise awareness, pressure governments and gathered evidence through what it called its form of “grassroots justice”.

The tribunal’s leaders said Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria each failed to protect the lives of journalists -- whose cases were examined in the hearings -- and “demonstrated the lack of a wider will” to bring journalists’ killers to justice.