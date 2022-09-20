Switzerland signs contract for 36 US fighter jets

GENEVA: Switzerland signed a controversial contract on Monday to buy 36 US F-35 stealth fighter jets at a cost of more than six billion francs ($6.2 billion). “National Armaments Director Martin Sonderegger and the Swiss F-35A Program Manager Darko Savic signed the procurement contract on 19 September 2022 at armasuisse in Bern,” said armasuisse, the country’s arms procurement agency.
“With this, the procurement of 36 F-35A is contractually agreed,” it added. The selection of the F-35 by the Swiss government in June 2021 sparked some controversy, particularly in light of the cost-overruns of the fighter programme in the United States. But a Swiss parliamentary investigation did not call into question the selection of the fighter.
