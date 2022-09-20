Historic English cathedral live-streams queen’s funeral

ST ALBANS, United Kingdom: In the hushed surroundings of St Albans Cathedral, north of London, well-wishers followed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II just as intently as royalty and world leaders at Westminster Abbey.

St Albans, revered for being the burial place of Britain’s first Christian martyr Saint Alban, was one of several English cathedrals which offered a live stream of the queen’s state funeral. A congregation of about 650 people attended the virtual service at the cathedral, located about 20 miles (30 kilometres) from Westminster.

The communal event offered churchgoers “a little bit of atmosphere, a little bit of history”, Louise Grimster told AFP. The mother-of-two, who lives half an hour away, decided to shun television -- and instead took her family to a cathedral which the queen had visited four times.

“We could sing the hymns at the same time and it was a very lovely building, very similar” to Westminster, she added. “We wanted to go to London but we were very afraid that it would be very busy.”

In the nave of the cathedral, whose history dates back more than a 1,000 years, two large television screens were placed in either side of the altar. A photograph of Queen Elizabeth stood in the centre, in a black frame atop an easel and covered in a black veil, with a wreath of eucalyptus and roses.

Well-wishers, some dressed in black suits and others in casual dress, were sat quietly sipping coffee and eating cinnamon rolls as they followed the live BBC television broadcast. A hush descended as the queen’s coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey on the shoulders of Grenadier Guardsmen.

The congregation rose and sang the first hymn in unison, following the order of service from booklets. Everyone was entranced by the pomp and ceremony of the funeral, and some of the congregation were moved to tears by the occasion. Families meanwhile sat in nervous anticipation, while a teenage girl stifled a yawn.

“Did you see the king? King Charles? And little George, next to his father?” a mum whispered to her child in excitement. Robert Runcie, the former archbishop of Canterbury who conducted the marriage of Charles and his first wife Diana in 1981, is buried in the cathedral grounds.

The death of the queen, who famously stated that grief is the price we pay for love, has sparked an outpouring of sorrow across Britain and beyond -- and St Albans is no different. David Lillywhite, 61, picked out his vibrant Union Jack suit especially to wear for the event.

“I feel part of the nation. I wanted to make it special (and) show my respect,” he told AFP. Ybo Vass wanted to visit Windsor, where the queen was to be buried later Monday, but worried about huge crowds. “So we thought it’s be nice at least to pay our respects, to be with our community,” Vass said.

“It’s our queen, she’s deeply inspiring to many generations. We all want to say goodbye.” Jo Kelly-Moore, dean of St Albans Cathedral, echoed those sentiments. “People felt that they were at the funeral,” the New Zealander noted.

“It’s like a big family, that was what it felt like.” As the service ended shortly after midday, a child’s lone voice pierced the silence and echoed around the cathedral. “I need the loo, Mummy,” came the refrain, in a marked change of tone from sombre Westminster.-