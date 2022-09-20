Fawad explains reasons behind Imran’s bitter tone

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhy has sought to explain harshness in Imran Khan’s public rally at Chakwal, saying that the former prime minister’s hard-hitting speech had a background.
Talking to a news channel, he said the party wanted good relations with the army. “Khurram Dastgir told the media that Imran Khan had decided to appoint a new army chief of his choice and all opposition leaders would go to jail after it. However, the ISPR did not give a shut-up call to him. Later, Javed Latif and Maryam Nawaz advanced the argument. Now, Khurram Dastgir has again said that Nawaz Sharif will appoint the new army chief, while Pakistan’s Official Secrets Act prohibits the prime minister from it. Imran Khan had talked about it in this context,” he added.
