Gomal University VC sent on forced leave again

PESHAWAR: Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has been sent once on forced leave again for a period of 90 days over his alleged defiance of the provincial cabinet and university senate directives about asset distribution with the newly formed Agriculture University, Dera Ismail Khan.

The acting charge of the university has once again been given to the vice-chancellor of the Agriculture University Dr Masroor Ellahi Baber to pave the way for quick distribution of the assets.

Last time, when Dr Iftikhar was sent on forced leave from April to October 2021, Dr Masroor convened three emergency meetings of the syndicate in quick succession to endorse the cabinet decision about asset distribution.

Later when Peshawar High Court made a decision on the writ petition of Dr Iftikhar to refer the matter of asset distribution to the university syndicate, the provincial government took the plea that the matter had already been endorsed by the syndicate in its three meetings conducted by the vice-chancellor.

When Dr Iftikhar assumed the charge of his office in October last year in line with the court orders, he convened the meeting of the syndicate, which termed the previous three meetings of the body unlawful and annulled its decisions. But the provincial government convened meetings of the Senate to deal with the issue.

The senate issued a show-cause notice to the vice-chancellor and asked him to implement the recommendations of the asset distribution committee. But the vice-chancellor avoided implementing the recommendations on various grounds.