Meeting on dengue held after LG representatives threaten to stage sit-in

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar metropolitan on Monday held an emergency meeting about the dengue situation a day after some villages and neighbourhoods’ chairmen warned of staging a sit-in protest outside the KP Assembly.
The LG representatives had asked the government to utilise all resources to control the spread of the dengue virus and direct the concerned departments to start fumigation campaign across the city. A meeting was held, in which the DHO Peshawar was directed to compile data of the dengue patients to identify whether the infected patients are local or the source is from outside.
