Govt using all resources to provide relief: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said on Monday that the water flow in the River Indus is rapidly decreasing and currently a low-level flood is being experienced at three barrages of Sindh.

Sharjeel Memon said the inflow at Guddu Barrage is recorded at 147,600 cusecs and discharge at 135,900 cusecs, at Sukkur Barrage 150,700 cusecs and outflow is 147,000 cusecs, while the inflow at Kotri Barrage is recorded at 294,500 cusecs and the discharge at 286,500 cusecs. He further said that almost 692 people have lost their lives in floods and rains related incidents in the province. According to the report received, 246,406 cattle have so far been perished and a total of 1,750,707 houses have been damaged, while 703,986 have been completely destroyed. He said the standing crops on 3,557,711 acres of land have also been eliminated in the flood. At least 10,802,252 people have been affected, including 2,017,579 families, while 6,891,457 people have also been displaced.

The provincial minister said the Sindh government, Pakistan army, navy, air force, international aid organisations and NGOs are engaged in rescue and relief work. A total of 256,248 tents, 244,867 plastic tarpaulins, 1,980,856 mosquito nets, 15,430 cattle mosquito nets, 31,198 kitchen sets and other items have been distributed among the calamity hit people. Besides this, 650,074 families have been provided ration bags.

Memon said the concerned authorities with technical support of the armed forces are focusing to drain out rainwater from the affected areas. “Cut in the embankments cannot be done on the desire of someone as it is a technical job of expert,” the minister said. He added that the Sindh government is working and utilising all resources to drain out water from the fertile lands as soon as possible so that the farmers could prepare their lands for the next crops.