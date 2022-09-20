 
Tuesday September 20, 2022
National

Angelina Jolie likely to visit Pakistan

Angelina Jolie will travel to the areas inundated by unprecedented monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan

By INP
September 20, 2022
Bollywood actress Angelina Jolie. File photo
ISLAMABAD: Famous American actress and the United Nations’ Special Envoy Angelina Jolie is expected to visit Pakistan soon. 

During her visit, she will travel to the areas inundated by unprecedented monsoon rains and floods in the country and review the on-going relief and rescue activities, said the sources.

