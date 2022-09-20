Angelina Jolie likely to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Famous American actress and the United Nations’ Special Envoy Angelina Jolie is expected to visit Pakistan soon.
During her visit, she will travel to the areas inundated by unprecedented monsoon rains and floods in the country and review the on-going relief and rescue activities, said the sources.
