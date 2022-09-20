Javed Latif, Marriyum booked on terrorism charges

LAHORE: An FIR against PMLN leaders Javed Latif, Maryam Aurangzeb, MD PTV and others have been registered under terrorism charges at Green Town police station.

The FIR was lodged under sections 9 and 11X-3. The case has been registered on the complaint of Irshad-ul-Rehman, Imam Masjid, Hakim Town, Green Town Lahore. He said that he is a follower of Imran Khan and the world knows Imran for his welfare works being a true Muslim, Prophet (PBUH) lover and patriotic Pakistani.

He said on September 14, he was watching TV when Javed Latif, the PML-N leader declared him (Imran) a discreditor of Islamic values, facilitator of non-Muslims and out of bounds of Islam. “Latif used religious card and used words that have created a sense of religious hatred and chaos,” he added. The complainant further alleged that Federal Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, MD PTV and other employees had also abetted him in this offence.