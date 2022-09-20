Sindh CM asks Nadra to devise database for relief goods

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Monday, held a meeting with three federal ministers and an adviser to Prime Minister to discuss issues related to persisting grave flood emergency in the province.

The meeting into consideration in detail the latest flood situation in the province, relief, and rehabilitation work for the flood victims. The Sindh CM briefed the members of the federal cabinet about the latest drainage situation both on the right and left banks of the Indus River.

He told the federal government’s representatives that initially, the rescue officials in the province had faced problems in emergency drainage of rainwater due to electricity failures at the pumping stations. He acknowledged that such issues related to the drainage of floodwaters were being resolved with timely intervention by the PM. He told the delegation from Islamabad that his government urgently required 1.5 million tents and mosquito nets for the temporary accommodation of the homeless flood victims at the relief camps in the province. The delegation members said the federal government had been trying its best to ensure the provision of the maximum number of tents to the affected provinces for temporary shelter for the people displaced due to floods and rains.

Those who attended the meeting included Federal Commerce Minister, Syed Naveed Qamar, Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Sabzwari, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir Cheema, and Adviser to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira. Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Raput and Sindh Food, Excise & Taxation Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla also attended the meeting. The delegation came to Karachi on the directives of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting urged Tariq Malik, Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), on Monday to develop a database for his government so that the distribution of relief goods and transfer of cash to the affected people could be made easy and transparent.

Murad said the federal government, friendly countries, and donor agencies were supporting the Sindh government to provide relief goods to the affected people. “I want Nadra to develop a database of the affected people on the basis of union council with the provision of record of relief goods being provided to them so that it could be verified,” he said.

Regarding transferring cash to the flood-affected people, the Nadra chief suggested that the victims should be given the facility to open their bank accounts on the basis of their CNICs. “These accounts can be opened in mobile banking units to be stationed at relief camps or affected villages by partner banks,” he suggested.

Meanwhile, talking to the US Deputy Chief of Mission about flood devastations, the Sindh CM said the destruction of three million houses, and displacement of nearly 1.5 million people, have created a humanitarian crisis in the province and still a number of villages, towns, highways and railways tracks is inundated. The CM also pointed out that his government was facing a serious shortage of tents and mosquito nets for the flood victims in Sindh.

“We have distributed around 270,000 tents against a demand of 1.5 million tents,” he said and added that the tents were required even if the people were shifted to their homes because construction of their houses would take time. The visiting US Deputy Chief of the Mission assured the Sindh chief minister that his government would support the provincial government provide relief to the flood victims.